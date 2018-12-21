Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ) - Roanoke

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Television Video Journalist (MMJ) to join our News Team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a video journalist who can engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines. We want a team player who has excellent news judgment and the ability to problem solve. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills as well as be able to shooting, and edit. You must be a creative storyteller and writer. We are looking for someone who can generate and develop sources to help cultivate their own story ideas.

Qualifications:

• One year of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of current computer software

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

