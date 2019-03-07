WSLS-10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking an enthusiastic Multimedia Sales Assistant. The ideal candidate will assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for television, digital and new business. Qualified candidates must be able to multi-task and get a significant workload done accurately and efficiently.

Responsibilities:

• Inputting television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

• Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

• Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

• Submitting production requests as needed.

• Coordinating special projects as related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

• Conducting post buy analysis as needed.

• Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

• May lend support in creating multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

• May lend support in pulling avail information for Account Executives

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

• 1-2 years of related work experience in advertising or digital support preferred or equivalent combination

of education and experience

• Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

• Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

• Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point, Excel, and Outlook a must

• Good organizational and time management skills a must

• Knowledge of digital technologies a plus

• Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

• Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

• Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

To apply, please submit your resume and/or cover letter to Allan Mower: amower@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.