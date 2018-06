Multimedia Sales Planner

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for television, digital and new business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multimedia advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our sales teams.

Responsibilities:

• Developing multimedia sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

• Providing avail information for Account Executives

• Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

• Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

• Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

• Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

• Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

• Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

• Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

• Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

• Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate

• Continually developing digital advertising knowledge and acumen

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

• 1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination

of education and experience

• Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

• Experience with Windows-based programs particularly Word, PowerPoint (advanced), Excel,

and Outlook

• Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

• Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

• Some knowledge of digital technologies

• Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

• Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

• Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively

with customers or employees of organizations

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

• Good organizational and time management skills a must

To apply, please send resume via email to:

Allan Mower amower@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation/bonus plan, as well as a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision and 401k.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

