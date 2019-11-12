WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Photographer/Editor to join our News team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you're only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Description:

Duties associated include gathering information and making decisions on shots and audio to be used creative broadcast storytelling.

The ideal candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter with strong work ethic.

Must be a team player with the ability to work alone or with a reporter.

Must be able to multi-task and be highly organized.

Must be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues.

Responsibilities:

• Use video news gathering and editing equipment to create broadcast stories

• Shoot and edit video; shoot live shots as necessary

• Work independently with reporters to gather news content

• Must work with minimal supervision and under deadline pressures

• Must use the ENG truck and Backpack technology as appropriate

• Edit newscasts as required

• Ensure any live shot feed is properly routed and ready for newscasts as required

Qualifications:

• General knowledge of television news broadcasting

• Ability to edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS).

• Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.

• Ability to use TVU/LiveU/ENG equipment for live broadcasts.

• Work with others efficiently.

• Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy

• Non-linear editing experience

• Educational background in communications and/or journalism preferred by not required

• You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia laws

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.