WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned/NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is looking for its next Producer Trainee.

Details: We will train you in all aspects of television news producing. We will train you in writing for broadcast and stacking newscast rundowns. We will train you in determining lead stories, flow between stories, as well as tease writing. We’ll also expose you to working in a high stress environment, making decisions quickly and how to succeed as a team player.



Experience: In addition, you will learn how to provide content for the web and social media platforms.

Requirements: College degree in journalism or related field preferred. Expect to adjust schedule as needed and to work mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

To apply please send links of your work, resume, and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.