Receptionist / Accounts payable clerk

WSLS – TV, the Graham Media Group Owned NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia has an opening for an energetic and pleasant associate who will perform various administrative, clerical and certain accounting tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions.

Responsibilities:

• Receive visitors to the facility

• Answer and forward incoming phone calls

• Receive, sort and distribute daily mail

• Order supplies

• Update and manage Conference Room & Tour calendars

• Remote Desktop Captures

• Match vendor invoices to purchase orders

• Assign correct accounting codes to invoices and employee expense reports

• Correctly enter invoices into accounting system (Great Plains)

• Process and distribute checks

• Upload transactions into a Purchase Card system

• Research and resolve vendor invoice and payment history issues

• Maintain payment records, files, and vendor contracts

• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

• Able to work quickly and accurately in a fast paced deadline driven environment

• Highly organized and detail oriented

• Previous Accounts Payable experience preferred

• Requires proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook

• Accounting Software such as Great Plains preferred

To apply, please submit your resume and/or cover letter to:

Sarah Cox: scox@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.