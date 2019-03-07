WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a Sports Reporter/Videographer to join our award winning team.

You’ll live, work, and play in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus, you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 will move into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility this spring.

We cover a wide range of sports… from the ACC (Virginia Tech/UVA), to Liberty University, to the NFL (Redskins), NASCAR (Martinsville) as well as many other small college and high school teams.

We`re looking for someone who wants to tell memorable, insightful, personal local sports stories on the air, online and on social media that engage people.

Responsibilities:

• You’ll be responsible for establishing sports contacts at all levels

• You’ll be responsible for shooting a variety of sports, including feature stories and highlights

• You’ll set up, shoot, write, produce, and edit sports reports from across the area

• You’ll report live from sporting events

• You’ll also fill-in at the sports anchor desk

Qualifications:

• Strong shooting/editing skills

• Excellent story-teller… finding those stories no one else can.

• Must be an excellent communicator, someone who can establish key contacts.

• Live shot and anchoring experience a plus.

This position will become available in late May 2019

To apply please send links of your work, resume, and references to Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

