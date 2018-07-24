WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full-time Technician.

Responsibilities

Our technicians are responsible for the operation and maintenance of studio cameras, lights and field cameras.

They set up and strike sets and props as needed, assist in their assembly and construction.

Assist Producers and Directors in preparation of newscasts, commercials and promotions.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications

• Experience in TV production required, including studio camera and teleprompting operation, floor directing and lighting

• Experience in commercial or news field production, editing or character generator preferred

• Degree in Communications or related field a plus

To apply, please send your resume and/or cover letter to:

Amit Patel, Production Manager: apatel@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

