Temporary Producer, Daytime Blue Ridge – WSLS 10 Digital Media

If you have great ideas for variety show segments, are versatile in writing and visual presentation, we want to hear from you! Work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and with an Emmy Award-winning team. WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate in Southwest Virginia and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties.

Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for a temporary producer of the hour-long variety show, Daytime Blue Ridge. The temporary position will serve as a key member of the team, focusing on producing lively and compelling content. The ideal candidate will help maintain daily production as well as all aspects of production of a variety format live, on location daily show, calling the shots in a control room, managing shooting schedule of talent, and assist in writing, editing and promoting the program. The candidate will be responsible for helping maintain the vision of the program and helping to produce all segments to fit within the vision. Strong interpersonal skills are imperative.

Responsibilities:

• Day-to-day operations include, but not limited to: stacking the show, booking, writing segments, teases & producing an hour-long variety show

• Scheduling video shoots

• Helping maintain booking schedule for client show appearances which includes; gathering booking forms, logos, images, video and distributing communication to the team

• Posting stories to WSLS.com & station social media accounts

• Ordering in-house graphics

• Meet with account executives about engaging ideas for client segments

Qualifications:

• College degree in communications, journalism, media or production preferred.

• Prior experience in television/digital media preferred.

• Proficiency with ENPS a plus.

• Strong organizational skills a must.

• Must have strong writing skills with the ability to generate a project from concept to completion

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills required.

To apply, please send resume and a link with examples of work to:

Heath Oldham, Marketing Director: jheatholdham@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

