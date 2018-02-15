WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Video Journalist to join our news team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a video journalist who can engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines. We want a team player who has excellent news judgment and the ability to problem solve. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills. You need to be a creative storyteller and writer.

We are looking for someone who can generate and develop sources to help cultivate their own story ideas.

Qualifications:

• Two years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of current computer software

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2017 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.