Video Journalist - Blacksburg Bureau

March 2, 2017 - WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking an experienced multi-media journalist (MMJ) to join our award-winning staff.
Description:
We’re looking for an enterprise storyteller who thrives on reporting people-driven stories on all platforms, from broadcast to digital.
This position will operate out of our New River Valley bureau, which located in the Blacksburg/Christiansburg area of our market. This area is one of the fastest growing regions in Virginia and is also home to Virginia Tech University and Radford University.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with News management and producers to cover pre-planned and breaking news events.
- Shoot, write and edit news stories.
- Produce content for our television, web, and social media platforms
- Multi-task on tight deadlines and do active live shots.
Qualifications:
- Shoot, write and edit stories for same day air
- Work closely with producers from a remote location
- Report live for various newscasts as determined by news management
- Create content for digital platforms, including wsls.com
- Candidate should have a minimum of one year of television news experience
- A college degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related area is preferred
To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:
Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com
No phone calls, please.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.