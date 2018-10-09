WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking a Videographer to join our award-winning staff.

Description:

Duties associated include gathering information and making decisions on shots and audio to be used creative broadcast story-telling.

The ideal candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter with a strong work ethic.

Must be a team player with the ability to work alone or with a reporter. Must be able to multi-task and be highly organized.

Responsibilities:

• General knowledge of television news broadcasting

• Ability to use video news gathering and editing equipment

• Ability to work with minimal supervision

• Ability to use the ENG truck and Backpack technology

• Work independently with reporters to gather news content.

Qualifications:

• Edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS)

• Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.

• Ability to use TVU/LIVEU equipment for live broadcasts.

• Ability to work under deadline pressures.

• Non-linear editing experience and educational background in communications and/or journalism.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.