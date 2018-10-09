WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA is seeking a Videographer to join our award-winning staff.
Description:
Duties associated include gathering information and making decisions on shots and audio to be used creative broadcast story-telling.
The ideal candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter with a strong work ethic.
Must be a team player with the ability to work alone or with a reporter. Must be able to multi-task and be highly organized.
Responsibilities:
• General knowledge of television news broadcasting
• Ability to use video news gathering and editing equipment
• Ability to work with minimal supervision
• Ability to use the ENG truck and Backpack technology
• Work independently with reporters to gather news content.
Qualifications:
• Edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS)
• Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.
• Ability to use TVU/LIVEU equipment for live broadcasts.
• Ability to work under deadline pressures.
• Non-linear editing experience and educational background in communications and/or journalism.
To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:
Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com
No phone calls, please.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.
