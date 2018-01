WSLS 10 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke VA, is seeking a digital journalist to join its web team, WSLS.com, to elevate our web product on all platforms: desktop, mobile, and socially. Roanoke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia. From an array of outdoor attractions to being just a short drive to major metropolitan cities along the East Coast, the Roanoke Valley has it all.

Description and responsibilities:

The Web News Producer will be responsible for creating and posting day-to-day content for WSLS.com, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and other web-related projects. You’ll partner with Graham Digital on support, training, and implementation for current and new products and platforms.

The position is also an integral part of our social media coverage, including posting and monitoring daily. The ideal candidate will have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system.

We’re looking for someone who will jump right into an exciting, fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment. Hours may include mornings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

At least one year experience in online journalism, social media and SEO

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment

Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

Sound editorial judgment

Proficient with digital publishing tools as well as the ENPS, image editing software and basic HTML.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of southwest/central Virginia a plus.

Contact Information:

Rick Moll, News Director

Email: rmoll@wsls.com

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.