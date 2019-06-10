WSLS 10 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke VA, is seeking a digital journalist to join its web team, WSLS.com, to elevate our web product on all platforms: desktop, mobile, and socially. Roanoke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia. From an array of outdoor attractions to being just a short drive to major metropolitan cities along the East Coast, the Roanoke Valley has it all.

Responsibilities:

• Web news producer will be responsible for creating and posting day-to-day content for WSLS.com, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and other web-related projects.

• You’ll partner with Graham Digital on support, training, and implementation for current and new products and platforms.

• The position is also an integral part of our social media coverage, including daily posting and monitoring.

• The ideal candidate will have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system.

• We’re looking for someone who will jump right into an exciting, fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment. Hours may include mornings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

• At least one year experience in online journalism, social media and SEO

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment

• Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

• Sound editorial judgment

• Proficient with digital publishing tools as well as the ENPS, image editing software and basic HTML

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Knowledge of southwest/central Virginia a plus.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.