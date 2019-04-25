Station

821 5th Street NE
Roanoke, VA 24016

Andrew DePue
adepue@wsls.com
540-512-1608

Our staff of video producers and editors has extensive experience in commercial production. Our location within a broadcast station provides us with the latest in video production and distribution technologies at the lowest possible cost to our clients.

  • Standard Local Production of :30 second commercial includes:
  • Limited script writing and pre-production
  • One hour of shoot time
  • One camera with 1 or 2 man crew
  • Limited use of graphics and digital effects
  • One hour of edit time
  • Professional voice-over
  • Finished product delivered via FTP or DVD in format of your choice

Other services WSLS 10 Creative Services provides:

  • Shooting, Editing, Spot Revisions
  • Field Videography
  • In-house editing with client – personalized edit session
  • Tag – any small graphic change including text and logo changes
  • Professional voice over tags an additional charge
  • Logo design
  • Web-ready video

Contact a WSLS 10 Account Manager or WSLS 10 Local Sales Manager for pricing at 540-512-1504.

