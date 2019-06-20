Get ready to rescan your TV on Sept. 6 to keep watching WSLS 10

RONAOKE, Va. - Do you watch TV thanks to an over-the-air antenna? If that's a yes, this article is designed to make sure you don't lose your favorite channels.

On Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m., WSLS 10 will be changing frequencies. Nothing is changing regarding our channel numbers, just some behind the scenes changes because of the FCC.

The FCC held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. As a result, the FCC is requiring us and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services.

Fear not, through the simple process of scanning for channels, you'll again be able to get all your favorite NBC programming.

This process only needs to be done by those who use an antenna to receive our channel, our cable and satellite viewers need not worry, your service provider will rescan for you.

Unfortunately, the FCC is requiring that TV stations must move frequencies at different times, meaning that one rescan won't be enough.

As each station you watch changes frequencies, you'll need to rescan.

To rescan on Sept. 6 at noon, select "scan" or "autotune" on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on the remote control.

Viewers can also call the Federal Communication Commission’s consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press "6" to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week.

