Meet the newest member of Storm Team 10, Chris Michaels!

Hello! My name is Chris Michaels, and I am the new weekend evening meteorologist here at WSLS 10.

My wife and I are absolutely thrilled to be living and working in Roanoke, and we look forward to all that this beautiful area has to offer.

Before I tell you about myself professionally, you should know a few things about me on a personal level.

I spent the first 15 years of my life in New York, just a few minutes away from West Point.

My parents, my two brothers and I moved to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2007. This is where I spent my high school and college years.

I attended North Carolina State University, where I got my degree in meteorology in May 2014.

I have absolutely nothing against UVA or Virginia Tech! Just know that when they play the Wolfpack, I bleed Red and White!

After graduation, I made the move to Bristol where I worked for WCYB as a weekend meteorologist for four years. This is where I met my lovely wife, Katie. We have been married for almost two years now, and we have a cat named Milli. You will see a lot of the kitty cat on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

My biggest hobby is music. I have been playing the drums since I was 3 and played on the drumline through high school and college. I enjoy getting to record in the studio still and playing gigs occasionally. My favorite style of music is rock/metal/progressive rock.

Regarding my work, I really love what I do!

Last summer, I received the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval through the American Meteorological Society. I am very proud to have accomplished that, but I also know there’s always room to improve.

The weather in this area can be very challenging to forecast, but that’s exciting! I enjoy getting to explain why the weather happens the way it does and going beyond the forecast.

In this age of quickly spreading information, I think it’s important that we as meteorologists go the extra mile to chat with you about the weather/science, how amazing it is and how it impacts us. I love going to schools and small groups to talk about the weather, so let me know if I can ever assist you in that!

Thank you for welcoming me and my wife to the area. I would love to stay in touch on social media. You can find me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.