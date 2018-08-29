Redskins' final preseason game to affect WSLS 10 programming

Before the NFL regular season can begin, the Redskins have one final preseason game to play.

On Thursday night, WSLS 10 will be airing the week four preseason game between the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens at 7:30 p.m.

Because of the NFL action, multiple shows will not air at their regularly scheduled times:

Inside Edition will not air and will not be aired at a later time

Ellen's Game of Games, a rerun, will now air Friday at 2 a.m.

Will & Grace, a rerun, will now air Saturday at 2 a.m.

Superstore, a rerun, will now air Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Law & Order: SVU, a rerun, will not be aired at a later time

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.