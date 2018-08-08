Wait! Why are the Redskins on? Where are my usual NBC Thursday night shows?

LEFT: November 8, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) TOP MIDDLE: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Photo by: NBC) TOP RIGHT: Trial & Error: Lady Killer © NBC Universal, Inc BOTTOM: America's Got Talent ©…

ROANOKE, Va. - Planning to watch your favorite Thursday night NBC shows on WSLS 10? Unfortunately, you won't be able to this week.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., WSLS 10 will be airing the Washington Redskins first preseason game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The reason NFL preseason football is airing and not typical NBC primetime programming is because WSLS 10 is the exclusive home of Redskins preseasons games in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market.

Thursday marks the first time this August that multiple NBC primetime shows will be rescheduled for the first of the Redskins' four preseason games in the 2018 NFL season.

Thursday night's episode of "America's Got Talent" will be shown on WSLS 10 at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Thursday night's two new episodes of "Trial and Error" will be shown back-to-back on WSLS 10 beginning at 2 a.m. Friday.

Season 19, episode 18 of "Law and Order: SVU," which originally aired on April 11, and was slated to run again Thursday night, will now air Saturday at 2 a.m.

The three new episodes will be available on NBC.com on Friday morning.

Thursday night's episode of "Inside Edition" will also not air. However, it will not be reaired.

