Wait! Why are the Redskins on? Where's 'America's Got Talent'?

LEFT: November 8, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) RIGHT: America's Got Talent © NBC Universal, Inc

ROANOKE, Va. - Planning to watch "America's Got Talent" Thursday night on WSLS 10? Unfortunately, you won't be able to.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., WSLS 10 will be airing the Washington Redskins first preseason game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The reason NFL preseason football is airing and not "America's Got Talent" is because WSLS 10 is the exclusive home of Redskins preseasons games in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market.

Thursday marks the first time this August that multiple NBC primetime shows will be rescheduled for the first of the Redskins' four preseason games in the 2018 NFL season.

Thursday night's episode of "America's Got Talent" will be shown on WSLS 10 at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The other two primetime shows that are being rescheduled are "Trial and Error" and "Law and Order: SVU."

Thursday's two new episodes of "Trial and Error" will air Friday back-to-back, beginning at 2 a.m.

Season 19, episode 18 of "Law and Order: SVU," which originally aired on April 11, and was slated to run again Thursday night, will now air Saturday at 2 a.m.

The three new episodes will be available on NBC.com on Friday morning.

Thursday night's episode of "Inside Edition" will also not air. However, it will not be reaired.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.