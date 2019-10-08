Tasty Tuesday: Carribica Soul

ROANOKE, Va. - What happens when you take Caribbean flavor, American comfort and a whole lot of soul? You get Carribica Soul in downtown Roanoke.

You may remember hearing about this Star City joint, after country music star, Kacey Musgraves, plugged them on social media. When Musgraves wraps up her tour in Nashville, Carribica Soul will be there to serve roughly 800 people. Talk about a tall order!

What makes this place so special? Owner, Arton Williams, says, "We just take what the ancestors hand down to us and create something new."

Everything from his now famous jerk chicken to a delicious red snapper makes you feel like you're right on the island.

The flavor gets deep into the food and lasts a while after your last bite, especially when you wash it down with some 'Sweet Daddy Tea.'

The jerk chicken has a kick, but it's not too hot.

"My jerk chicken is different. It's moist, it's soft and it falls off the bone," says Williams.

When you go to Carribica Soul, you can also help the planet that's afforded them with such great food. Williams says you can bring back any jug of his Sweet Daddy Tea. It will be cleaned and reused, rather than throwing the plastic away.

