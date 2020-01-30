IBM CEOs over the century; first and only woman is leaving
IBM has had just one female CEO in its century-long history.
Ginni Rometty took over the helm in January 2012. IBM announced Thursday that she's stepping down in April.
Here's the list of CEOs at IBM:
Thomas J. Watson, May 1914-May 1956
Thomas J. Watson, Jr., May 1956-June 1971
T. Vincent Learson, June 1971-January 1973
Frank T. Cary, January 1973-January 1981
John Opel, January 1981-January 1985
John F. Akers, February 1985-April 1993
Louis V. Gerstner, Jr., April 1993-March 2002
Samuel J. Palmisano, March 2002-December 2011
Virginia "Ginni" Rometty, January 2012-April 2020
Arvind Krishna, starting April 6.
