77ºF

Tech

Microsoft to launch new $500 Xbox console Nov. 10

The Associated Press

Associated Press

Tags: Business
FILE - In this April 15, 2017, file photo the French headquarters of Microsoft Corp. in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. Microsoft says it has developed a new technique to detect online predators if they try to sexually exploit children using the chat function in multiplayer video games. The tech company, which makes the Xbox gaming system, announced it's sharing the tool starting Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter, File)
FILE - In this April 15, 2017, file photo the French headquarters of Microsoft Corp. in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. Microsoft says it has developed a new technique to detect online predators if they try to sexually exploit children using the chat function in multiplayer video games. The tech company, which makes the Xbox gaming system, announced it's sharing the tool starting Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays.

There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22.

New video games at launch include “Assasin's Creed Valhalla," “Gears Tactics," “Dirt 5," and “Watch Dogs Legion."

Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its PlayStaton 5 shortly.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.