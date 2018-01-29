Ask Alexa for the latest local news, weather from WSLS 10 on your Amazon device

Amazon Echo and Dot owners can now access the latest local news and weather from the WSLS 10.

If you have an Amazon devices with the voice-command system known as Alexa, you simply enable the WSLS 10 news and weather "skills" -- that's Amazon’s word for an Alexa voice app -- on the setup screen of your smartphone that controls what you want available on your Echo, Dot or Alexa Show.

If you do have an Alexa Show, instead of only hearing the updates, you'll also see the latest news and weather on your device.

Click here to view our Alexa Skills.

Once enabled, say, "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" and it starts playing.

We'll be there for you anytime you ask for an update.

If you're new to Alexa and want more detailed instructions:

Open your Alexa app and open the side menu

Click "Skills" to be taken to the "All Skills" page

Search for "WSLS"

You'll see both a WSLS 10 News and a WSLS 10 Weather skills that you can enable.

To change the order in which they are played, in the Amazon Alexa app or at alexa.amazon.com:

Go to Settings > Flash Briefing and click Edit Order in the top right corner.

Click the hamburger button to the right of a feed, drag it to the position you want it to play in your Flash Briefing and drop it. When you're finished rearranging feeds, click Done in the upper right corner.

