Hulu with ads is now free if you have a Spotify Premium account

Good news if you're a subscriber to Spotify Premium: the music streaming service is teaming up with TV and movie streaming service Hulu to give you free access to Hulu's extensive library with ads.

The best part is that the deal is open to current Spotify Premium users and new ones. If you're a Spotify Premium user, you can sign up for the free Hulu on Tuesday. If you're new to Spotify, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, but you'll eventually have to pay the $9.99 for Spotify Premium and Hulu.

A spokesperson for Spotify told Buzzfeed, "The bundle is available in perpetuity to those who opt-in before June 10." Additionally, if the price changes in the future, subscribers will be notified first and can cancel the bundle at any time from the Spotify Account page.

This is a pretty nice deal for people who choose to opt out of traditional cable packages for contract-free Internet streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The trend has been gaining steam ever since the rise of streaming services, and the percentage of U.S. homes without traditional cable or satellite TV has increased 48 percent over the past eight years, totaling about 16 million households, according to a 2019 Nielsen report.

Unfortunately, this new bundle does have a catch. First of all, the deal is only while supplies last, so if you're interested in some free Hulu, we suggest you get on it ASAP. Secondly, the bundle is not available for those who use the Spotify Family plan, which allows five people to use the same Spotify account. Also, upgrades like ad-free Hulu or the HBO add-on are not available with the bundle.

So what are you waiting for? There are hundreds of hours of movies and TV to be binged over on Hulu! We suggest you start with Hulu's newest comedy "Pen15," or the Emmy-winning "Handmaid's Tale." Happy watching!

