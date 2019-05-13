Dollywood opens new $37 million expansion, Wildwood Grove

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Dollywood's largest expansion in park history is now open.

Dolly Parton came to the Eastern Tennessee theme park Friday to launch Wildwood Grove with a butterfly release.

The new world has 11 experiences, including six new rides, like the Dragonflier roller coaster.

One of the key focal points is the 50-foot tall Wildwood Tree, which will host live performances, light displays and fireworks.

Parton said Wildwood Grove was inspired by her childhood in the Smoky Mountains.

"It's great. It's one thing seeing it on paper, but it's another thing for real, and seeing dreams come true is a wonderful feeling; really, it is," said Parton.

Wildwood Grove is the theme park's largest capital investment ever at $37 million and is the first new area added to Dollywood since 2008.



