Top 10: Best Hair Stylist or Barber
Voting begins August 18 and ends on the 29th
The companies and individuals listed under WSLS Top Ten are nominated and voted on by the public, and are in no way endorsed or independently verified by the station as being licensed or otherwise qualified in their fields of business.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.