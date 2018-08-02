10 News Top 10: Wings

The votes are in!

After weeks, and picking up 24 percent of votes, the winner of the Top 10 Wings is the Rail Bar and Grill in Covington.

Here are the Top 10 winners:

1. The Rail Bar & Grille – 24.07% (540) 965-6484

2. Wing Boss – 20.89% (540) 676-3235

3. Good Times Tavern – 10.08% (540) 795-5198

4. Creek Bottom Brewing – 6.42% (276) 236-2337

5. AllSports Café – Roanoke – 4.96% (540) 725-5155

6. AllSports Café – Salem – 4.80% (540) 389-4647

7. Brick House Pizza – 4.23% (540) 639-5793

8. Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company – Salem – 3.82% (540) 404-4488

9. Lews Restaurant – 2.68% (540) 563-5332

10. JJ’s Meat Shak – Smith Mountain Lake – 2.03% (540) 297-3500



The companies and individuals listed under WSLS Top Ten are nominated and voted on by the public, and are in no way endorsed or independently verified by the station as being licensed or otherwise qualified in their fields of business.