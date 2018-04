John Appicello, John Carlin and Web Director Jeff Williamson accepted three awards on behalf of 10 News.

ROANOKE - We want to say a big congratulations to our team here at 10 news for three first-place awards in the 2017 Virginia’s Associated Press Broadcasters contest.

The winners were announced Saturday during a ceremony at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

10 News took home three first place awards for outstanding sports operation, best website and community service.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.