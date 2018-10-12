24,000 without power; restoration times TBD

ROANOKE, Va. - Tropical Storm Michael has left more than 20,000 people in our area in the dark Thursday night. With the wind remaining gusty, it's becoming difficult and dangerous for some workers to get in buckets or on poles to restore power.

Appalachian Power said on Twitter Thursday evening, "We are unable to provide accurate power restoration times until our crews can safety assess the affected areas."

Wind Advisories remain in effect for our area through mid-day Friday.

