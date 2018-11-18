5,400 customers without power since Thursday's ice storm

Appalachian Power says it's restoration efforts continue Sunday as crews work to get electric service returned to all customers affected by Thursday’s ice storm.

In an update Sunday, AEP officials said good progress was made Saturday, but work still remains in counties that were hit hardest by the storm. More than 9,000 customers remain without power, while 46,000 of the 55,000 customers who initially lost power have had their service restored.

More than 9,000 customers are currently without power. About 5,400 of those customers are in Virginia.Areas of Virginia with large numbers of customers affected by the storms include Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Carroll County.

Most remaining customers will have their power restored today, AEP said. Crews are moving from areas where power has been restored into the areas still without power to assist local crews. Efforts are now concentrated on the smaller outages that are often in difficult locations and where the most damage has been sustained. Most of the damage was to poles and wire, with crews repairing or replacing 120 broken poles and 1,300 spans of wire downed by the storm.

Outages by area:

Floyd 2,709

Grayson 768

Patrick 725

Carroll 540

In West Virginia, more than 4,000 customers are without power, with the largest concentration of customer outages in Raleigh, Mercer and Summers.

Sunday's weather forecast of clear skies and warmer temperatures is expected to help restoration efforts.

A peak of 1,300 workers from West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky are assisting in the restoration efforts. Crews are now moving from areas where restoration is complete to assist local crews with damage assessment and service restoration.

Appalachian Power said it expects to make more good progress in service restoration today, so many customers will see their power restored well before the estimated restoration completion times below.

Carroll and Grayson counties should have power restored by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Floyd, Patrick and the Bent Mountain area of Roanoke County will have power restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

New restoration times may be available for the outages in a specific area. Check the outage map at www.AppalachianPower/outagemap for more info.

