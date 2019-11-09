Abandoned motorcycle prompts search for missing Virginia man along Blue Ridge Parkway

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a Virginia man whose motorcycle was left abandoned in a parking lot along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

James Albert Hogue, 63, of Bristow, Virginia, was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

A missing person's report has been filed with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office as his motorcycle was first noticed at the Thunder Ridge Parking Area, near Milepost 75, on Oct. 26.

The National Park Service says that while it's not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods, after two days, parkway law enforcement rangers began an investigation and learned that Hogue was last seen two weeks prior when Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office contacted him.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall with brown eyes and a scar on his right arm.

Anyone with information about where Hogue may be is asked to contact the Parkway’s Dispatch Center at 828-298-2491.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.