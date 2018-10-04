Airman buried with full military honors in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - Family and friends gathered for a graveside funeral service for Tech Sergeant Joshua Kidd at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. He was buried with full military honors. The 30-year-old airman, father and husband was killed in Louisiana last week.

Kidd was born in Roanoke and grew up at Smith Mountain Lake. His career in the Air Force took him around the world and most recently to Louisiana. He lived there with his wife and 2-year-old son.

His neighbors say they believe he was shot while confronting two teens breaking into his car.



