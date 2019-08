A 26-year-old Army Sergeant from the Roanoke Valley has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

The U.S. Army says Sgt. Timothy Scott Woods II of Salem died at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Woods was severely injured Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail.

He was stationed in Anchorage and assigned to an airborne infantry combat team.

Woods joined the Army in 2013 and transferred to Alaska in 2016.

