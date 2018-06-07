Bid for Cave Spring High School renovation project not accepted

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - After an unsuccessful bidding process that ended Thursday, renovation plans for Cave Spring High School are up in the air.

In a written statement, the Roanoke County Public Schools said after the competitive bid process produced just a single bid for the upcoming renovation and expansion that was scheduled to start this month.

Branch and Associates offered to do the project for $48,490,000. The construction committee said that was over budget.

Renovations were first delayed last month by six weeks, according to Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray, because of the board decision to add security precautions for active shooter situations.



The board will now negotiate with the low bidder to see if they can come closer to the original budget, according to the director of facilities and operations, George Assaid.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.