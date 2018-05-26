Two people hurt in Galax car crash

GALAX, Va. - Two people were injured in a single vehicle car crash in Galax. According to a Facebook post by the Galax Fire Department, first responders were notified about the crash at 8:21 Friday night.

Pipers Gap rescue responded to the crash on 158 Wolf Pen Ridge Rd. When they arrived, they found one person ejected from the vehicle and another pinned. With the help of the Galax Fire Department, the second crash victim was unpinned. Both victims were airlifted to the hospital.

