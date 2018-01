BOONES MILL - A car crashed into a business in Boones Mill off Route 220 Saturday morning.

According to dispatchers with Virginia State Police in Franklin County, a person driving a Jaguar drove into a produce stand by Virgil Goode Highway just before 2 a.m. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

No one was injured, officials said. Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

