Check road conditions in your area here

ROANOKE, Va. - StormTeam 10 is tracking a strong cold front that is moving through the area Sunday. After receiving half an inch to an inch of rain Saturday, area roads are wet.

With temperatures dropping throughout the day Sunday, some of us may see ice developing. That's especially the case on shaded roads and in the higher elevations. We've highlighted those areas in orange on the map above.

If you want to check on road conditions in your area, VDOT has a helpful link for each district and their counties here.

