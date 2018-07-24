Community gathers in support of 16-year-old seriously hurt in Montgomery County crash

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Montgomery County church is leading the charge to help the family of a teenager hurt in a crash.

Victory Restoration Church in Christiansburg is taking food and gas gift cards for members of Alex Leonard's family as they travel back and forth to Roanoke where he is recovering.

Leonard and Ashlyn Poole were driving on Mud Pike when their car ran off the road and flipped down an embankment. Poole died at the scene.

The church also asks for prayers for both families. The crash is still under investigation.

