Community rallying around family of Vinton boy with rare disease

ROANOKE, Va.- - An 8-year-old boy from Vinton has a rare genetic disorder but he and and his family are keeping the hope for a cure alive. The disease mainly affects the bone marrow.

Mason Moses loves playing with his big sister and his family.

"They are always here with me and make me laugh," said Moses.

Three years ago, he was diagnosed with Fanconi anemia. A rare disease.

"It makes your blood sick and your bone marrow fail," said Mason.

Ashleigh Pinion, Mason's mom, was advised to take him to the doctor for blood work.

"His platelets were at 80,000. A normal child his age, the lowest they get typically is 120-130,000," said Pinion.

She later got a call from the doctor confirming his diagnosis.

"His blood work is positive. He listened to me cry for what felt like 10 minutes," she said.

"I sat in the house. I don't think I moved off the couch," said Tim Pinion, Mason's bonus-father.

In a few weeks, he'll have a bone marrow transplant in Cincinnati.

His mother says the procedure would buy him time as there is not a cure for Fanconi anemia.

The family says they lean on each other, their church and the community for support. A barbecue benefit in Vinton Saturday will help raise money for medical expenses.

And Mason has big plans after the transplant.

"I'm going on a Disney cruise or Disney World," said Mason.

Through multiple tests and hospital visits, Mason keeps himself busy with hobbies.

"I like to watch movies, especially 'Star Wars' movies, and I like to draw," said Mason.

His mother adds he loves baseball, Mario Kart and Pokemon.

He tells us the bible verse Philippians 4:13 helps to lift his spirit as he fights his disease.

"It makes me feel like I'm strong and I feel better, make me feel better all the time," said Mason.

The upcoming benefit is hosted in conjunction with Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry and DKMS, an international nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancers like leukemia and other blood-related illnesses.

Tickets are available at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The cost of tickets includes eat-in or carryout pork barbeque, baked beans, coleslaw and a beverage. Baked goods and t-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Saturday, May 18, 5-8 p.m.

Lynn Haven Baptist Church

Christian Activities Building

1501 East Washington Ave, Vinton

https://www.facebook.com/groups/MasonBuddy/

