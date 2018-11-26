Downtown Roanoke returns to normal business after power outage

ROANOKE, Va.- - A squirrel put hundreds of people in the dark. Power was out for most of downtown Roanoke for almost two hours Monday morning. This includes the WSLS 10 News studio.

While electricity has since been restored, it did cause a major disruption. George Baldwin went to the BB&T building this morning just to handle some business.

"This is a Monday for you," he said.

But he was stopped before he even got halfway up the elevator.

"I started pushing buttons. And then everything went black," said Baldwin.

As the power was going out across parts of downtown, Baldwin says he got stuck in a dark elevator on the sixth floor.

"The 911 people stayed in contact with me. Made sure I was OK," he said.

Roanoke Fire and EMS responded to the building on First and Church for the rescue.

"I think we had three separate elevator rescues today. I think there were two of them in the municipal building, so probably four people," said Deputy Chief Billy Altman.

Altman says elevator rescues are pretty common during power outages.

"Our ladder companies typically hold the keys for the elevators in all the different manufacturers. And we send one engine and one ladder to every elevator rescue to ensure that the elevator is secure, safe and the ladder company can open the doors and locate where the victims are and they get them out safely," said Altman.

Bernard's Gatropub and Eatery was one of the several restaurants without power. But Jon Bernard and his staff were still able to prepare the dining room for service in the dark.

"I mean even during all the hurricanes and storms and stuff, we never lost power. But apparently a squirrel took out the whole downtown area," said Bernard.

According to Appalachian Power, the squirrel caused an outage at the 7th Street substation. Crews were able to get the lights back on around 11:30 by switching customers to an alternate source.

