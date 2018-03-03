Top Stories

Driver facing drug charges in I-81 crash that hurt 13 released from NRV jail

Willie F. Walker, 59, of Carrollton, Georgia was arrested

By Rachel Lucas - Weekend Anchor / Reporter
PULASKI - A driver facing DUI charges in a crash that hurt 13 people Friday morning on I-81 North in Pulaski County has been released from the New River Valley jail on bond.

It happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. at mile marker 104.

A bus from West Georgia Technical College was traveling northbound when the bus drifted into the right lane, side-swiping a tractor-trailer. Following the collision, the bus ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the road a second time before hitting an embankment and overturning. 

All 13 passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening. They are being housed at Radford Hospital while waiting for a replacement bus from the college. No update on their conditions have been given.

The bus driver, Willie F. Walker, 59, of Carrollton, Georgia, was arrested and is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of marijuana. Fatigue may have also been a factor. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

