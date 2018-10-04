Eldor Corp. starts production of ignition coils in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - The part that carries the spark in most modern cars is now designed and made at this facility in Botetourt County.

Eldor Corporation, an Italian manufacturer of automobile systems is open for production. For privacy reasons, camera's were kept away from the area where millions of ignition coils are made.

"They can really increase the mileage and can reduce the pollution in the emissions," said Stefano Concezzi, president and CEO Eldor Automotive Powertrain USA.

A tour for the media, customers, suppliers and dignitaries was held Thursday afternoon. The new plant features fully automated production lines. Still the project will guarantee the creation of more than 350 jobs in the region.

"We have here Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and also the business friendly environment and the support that we get from the county and the state," said Stefano.

Eldor has a long history of being an auto parts maker, supplying ignition systems and systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. Eldor first came to the region in 2015 to talk with representatives from the Roanoke region. And those talks grew into it building its first manufacturing plant in North America.

"The Eldor folks said to me this kind of reminds us of home. And that is a big factor into creating an emotional connection to a place and I think that that helps heal this region to Eldor,"

said Beth Doughty, executive director of Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Eldor invested $75 million for the new facility and new production lines. Production started the last week in August.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.