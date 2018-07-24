Farm-to-table burger restaurant opens in downtown Vinton

VINTON, Va.- - Town leaders say Vinton is becoming a hub for new businesses. The newest restaurant has a unique approach to cooking up burgers.

"Wanted to be fresh, we wanted to do it local," said Ashley Overbay, the co-owner of FarmBurguesa,

FarmBurguesa is a farm-to-table burger restaurant. The name is Spanish for farm burger. The family-owned establishment picked downtown Vinton as the spot to try something new because they say Vinton is up-and-coming.

The ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening Tuesday is the latest event on the list of new developments in the small town. In the last year, several other businesses have set up shop in Vinton.

Mayor Brad Grose says this is part of a new image for the town.

"What has changed is we are now looked upon as a good place to do business. I think the image change that we did, both psychologically and physically, we invested a lot of money in a downtown and that has helped tremendously," said Grose.

The location of FarmBurguesa has a special meaning. It was previously Angelo's Restaurant, which served Mexican cuisine for decades until both owners died in car crash early last year.

"It was a challenge. A lot of people still talk about Angelo's. So we just wanted to make sure we do something that he could be proud of. It's not the same and we know that. And we want to be a little different but we still wanted to stick with small and family. That's kind of our thing. He was small and all of his family was with him. And we like to do the same thing," said Overbay.

Another business, Macado's, is opening soon in Vinton in September. And an announcement will be made soon as to what will occupy the space in the old Ford Motor Company in Vinton.

The town is also looking for proposals for the Holdren's Country Store located at the entrance to the town.

