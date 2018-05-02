FBI child predator alert update: Man found won't be charged

HOUSTON - New details have been released on a FBI child predator alert impacting kids across the country.

According to the FBI, more than 50 unsolicited packages were mailed to little girls at their schools.

It happened in Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia.

The man behind it was found, but is not being arrested.

The mysterious packages which began arriving last week at the girls' schools, were particularly disturbing for parents because they contained food and letters signed by a man they've never met named "Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, New Mexico."

The sender's email address attached to some of those letters was traced by police back to internet sites discussing girl's underwear and what music they listen to.

A Houston-area man has been identified as the sender, but authorities say no crime was committed.

It's been determined the man in question is not a threat, according to the FBI and the Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office. KHOU news in Houston reports the man's father told them that he has Asperger's syndrome and has the mental capacity of a 10 year old, although he is 42.

The FBI has not released the names of the Virginia schools that packages were sent to.

It’s unclear how the man obtained addresses for the girls, but this does, however, serve as a reminder to parents about online safety.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recommends routinely checking your child’s browser history, and supervising all internet enabled devices.

The task force advises parents to discourage the use of webcams and mobile video devices.

Most importantly the task force recommends keeping an open dialogue with kids about internet safety.



