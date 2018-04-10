Ferrum College on lockdown due to bomb threat

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Ferrum College is on lockdown due to a bomb threat.

According to the school's website, everyone is being told to shelter in place as police investigate.

According to college spokesperson, George Seals, the threat was emailed from an off-campus email account around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Ferrum College police are searching all buildings on campus.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is also responding.

