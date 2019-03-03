Galax man arrested for allegedly holding two hostages at gunpoint for hours overnight in Pulaski

Pulaski, Va - A Galax man was arrested for abducting and allegedly holding two people hostage at gunpoint for eight hours.

According to the Pulaski Police Department, Matthew Ray Russell, 33, of Galax was arrested and charged with two counts of abduction. Russell has been taken to New River Regional Jail and is being held without bond. Police say the two victims called 911 just after 6 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Prince Avenue.The victims told police they had been held against their will at gunpoint for around eight hours before they were able to escape and call police.

When police arrived on scene, an officer saw the vehicle the victims told police that Russell was driving. Police said Russell drove off as soon as he was approached by police. Russell drove behind the home on Prince Avenue and then crashed into a creek bed. Russell then ran away from the crash and into the woods behind Cool Spring Pond.

Police surrounded the woods and used K-9 units to search for Russell. He was tracked to a thick area of underbrush about a quarter mile from the scene where he was hiding and taken into custody.

Russell was evaluated and released at Lewis Gale Hospital: Pulaski for injuries he reported to arresting officers.

