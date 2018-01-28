Giles Sheriff's vehicle supports Help Save the Next Girl

GILES COUNTY - Local police made a gesture to help prevent violence against women, and support area kids.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for the local chapter of Help Save the Next Girl.

One of the police vehicles, a Dodge Charger, now features the organization's logo. The Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the new logo on its Facebook page. The car can be seen at Giles High School and around the county.

This week marks the 8 years since Morgan Harrington's body was found.

Morgan's mother, Gil Harrington, formed the organization after her murder. Since then, more than 70 chapters have formed nationwide.

She said community support like this helps her get through the tough times mourning the loss of her daughter.

The group just released a new PSA honoring Morgan, reminding the community to help prevent another tragedy like hers from happening again.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.