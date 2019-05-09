Hundreds show up on opening day of Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton

ROANOKE, Va.- - Rosie's Gaming Emporium is open in Vinton. It features150 historical horse racing machines, simulcast horse racing, a restaurant and bar and gift shop.

The plays range from 20 cents to $15 per spin. All you have to do is put your money or player's card in the machine, choose your races and see if you win.

It was almost a nonstop stream of people coming into Rosie's once the doors opened to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"I didn't have too long of a wait before getting in," said Pat Greene.

Greene from Bedford played a few dollar machines and plans to stay as long as it take.

"It's good to have somewhere close to home so that I can travel to on my own without doing bus trips," Greene said.

Bill Callahan is also looking to win some big money.

"Everybody's looking for that, right?"

The games work by people betting on a database of thousands of historical horse races.

Duke Brown has his own playing strategy.

"I'm trying to wait and see who sitting in the seat the longest. If they get up, I'm going to get in that seat," said Brown.

But he also has a limit.

"One hundred dollars, but if I get anything before, I'm out," said Callahan.

People will also be able to watch and bet on live horse races in the commonwealth and around the country.

A man won the jackpot of $18,750 at a preview event last night using one of these machines.

The place is expected to bring in $1.5 million a year in taxes. They're still hiring for a few cashiers, security officers and food and beverage workers.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.