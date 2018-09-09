Hurricane Florence to continue intensifying Monday, Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence has maintained Category 1 strength in the open Atlantic. It would be quite some time before any impact to U.S. soil, but now is the time to prepare. A State of Emergency is in effect for North and South Carolina, as well as Virginia in anticipation of Florence's arrival later this week.

The NHC forecast cone shows possible landfall between Charleston, South Carolina and Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

As for the forecast here at home, it still depends almost entirely on the exact location of Florence. Please pay attention to the scenarios we've laid out here.

SCENARIO 1: If Florence moves quicker, it will stay south towards Charleston, Myrtle Beach or Wilmington. That would be bad news for us. That scenario would leave us with significant flooding issues Friday through Sunday, along with the potential for tropical storm-force wind gusts.

SCENARIO 2: If Florence were to slow down a bit and curve north toward the Outer Banks, we would see less impacts from the storm. It would be breezy, but we wouldn't see as much rain and we'd be warmer.

As of Sunday afternoon, forecast models are pretty split on each scenario - making it tough to determine exactly what will happen five to six days from now.

The potential of any significant impact five days away leads me to think that we should prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. The exact track of the storm can change, and forecast data continues to improve with the recon data from Hurricane Hunters. Our hope is to have a clear picture by Tuesday.

How do we prepare? For starters, we've listed a few things on the graphic below. Photo copies of important documents would be good to add to the list as well.

We will continue to provide you with frequent updates on air, online, on social media and on the StormTeam 10 app.

You can follow our team of meteorologists on Facebook here:

Jeff Haniewich

Jonathan Kegges

Chris Michaels

Beverly Perry

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.